Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $446.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $439.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.00 million. Belden posted sales of $620.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

NYSE BDC opened at $34.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.72. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 18.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 21.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

