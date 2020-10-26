Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JLL stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.