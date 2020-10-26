Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.28-0.40 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.28-$0.40 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.58 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.