Ashford (AINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. Ashford has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

