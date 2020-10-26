Addus HomeCare (ADUS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $101.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $106.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock worth $48,266,516 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.