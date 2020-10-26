Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GWB opened at $15.17 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $34,911.00. Also, EVP Douglas Richard Bass purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.