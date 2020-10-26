Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWB opened at $15.17 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $34,911.00. Also, EVP Douglas Richard Bass purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Earnings History for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Raises Anaplan Price Target to $65.00
Barclays Raises Anaplan Price Target to $65.00
National Bank Financial Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings
National Bank Financial Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Banner Co.’s FY2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Banner Co.’s FY2021 Earnings
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Healthcare Services Group Price Target to $26.00
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Healthcare Services Group Price Target to $26.00
Comparing Sandstorm Gold and Its Peers
Comparing Sandstorm Gold and Its Peers
Belden Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.36 Million
Belden Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.36 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report