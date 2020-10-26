Callon Petroleum (CPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.