Callon Petroleum (CPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $49.80.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
