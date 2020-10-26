Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $117.80 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,178.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $366,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

