Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $117.80 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,178.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.12.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.