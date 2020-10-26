Ingredion (INGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

