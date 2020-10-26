Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.18.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.
In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.22 million, a P/E ratio of 174.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $28.96.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
