Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.22 million, a P/E ratio of 174.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

