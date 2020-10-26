Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $564.69 Million

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $564.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.50 million and the lowest is $560.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $13.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,052.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $509.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.45 million to $611.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.53 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $41.14 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

