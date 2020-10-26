Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

SPT opened at $47.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $2,262,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $174,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,686,644 shares of company stock valued at $102,580,123.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

