Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $525.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $470.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $472.40.

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.83, for a total transaction of $8,134,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,741,454.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,176,956 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

