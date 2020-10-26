Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

