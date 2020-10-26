Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $47.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target upped by Cowen from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNX. KCG lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE KNX opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

