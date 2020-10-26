KeyCorp Cuts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $43.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.43.

Hexcel stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.6% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

