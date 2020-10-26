Zacks: Analysts Expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.48). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluor by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after buying an additional 173,080 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Fluor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,703,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after buying an additional 54,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 94,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 29.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 355,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth $12,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.74.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

