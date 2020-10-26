Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $24.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.76.

NYSE KSS opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 140.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 490.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kohl’s by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

