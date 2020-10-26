$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,224 shares of company stock worth $419,314 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Badger Meter by 26.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.