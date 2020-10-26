Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. PRA Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $362,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,655 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $406,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,381,310.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,638 shares of company stock worth $3,524,252. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.