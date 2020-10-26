Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,049,000 after purchasing an additional 741,462 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,752 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,964,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,351,000 after purchasing an additional 118,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

