Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

