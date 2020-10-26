FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised by Analyst

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.41 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

