Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.42). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13.

UBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $219.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 348,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

