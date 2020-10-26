NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Now Covered by Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCNA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen restated an average rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.42.

NuCana stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $181.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.04. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 24.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

