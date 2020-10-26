Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Cut by Barrington Research

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,875,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 134,721 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 104.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,271,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,445,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

