Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.55.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $2,784,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock valued at $180,048,915.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after buying an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after buying an additional 1,610,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after buying an additional 1,029,484 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

