Regis (NYSE:RGS) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Loop Capital currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE RGS opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $231.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.53. Regis has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $60.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Regis will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regis news, Director David Patrick Williams sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,464.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James A. Townsend acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 110,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regis by 13.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Regis by 74.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 63,371 shares in the last quarter.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

