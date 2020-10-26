Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MWA. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.43.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 227,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 130.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 705,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.