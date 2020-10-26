SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.45 ($162.89).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €124.90 ($146.94) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €133.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €124.51. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion and a PE ratio of 32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

