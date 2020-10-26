Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $14.60 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

