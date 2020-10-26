SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €159.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €159.00 ($187.06) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.45 ($162.89).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €124.90 ($146.94) on Monday. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion and a PE ratio of 32.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is €133.26 and its 200-day moving average is €124.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

