Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €94.85 by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €94.85 ($111.59) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.29 ($97.99).

Shares of FME opened at €68.64 ($80.75) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €71.63 and a 200 day moving average of €72.54. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

