SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €161.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €161.00 ($189.41) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.45 ($162.89).

Shares of SAP opened at €124.90 ($146.94) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €133.26 and a 200 day moving average of €124.51. SAP has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

