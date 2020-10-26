Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Upgraded to “Neutral” at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. 140166 currently has $106.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $487,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,943. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after buying an additional 525,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,273 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.