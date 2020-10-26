DA Davidson Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NBHC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NBHC opened at $32.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $987.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Bank by 31.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

