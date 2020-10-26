Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aphria Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aphria in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aphria’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APHA. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

APHA opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.