Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2021 earnings at $22.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

LRCX opened at $353.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day moving average is $315.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

