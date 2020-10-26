Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PXD. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

PXD stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

