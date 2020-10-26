APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APHRIA INC-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APH. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

APH stock opened at C$15.15 on Monday. APHRIA INC-TS has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$24.75.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.84 million.

Earnings History and Estimates for APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH)

