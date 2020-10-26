Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Issued By Cormark

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

MTL opened at C$9.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.79 million and a P/E ratio of 18.01. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71.

In other Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,400. Insiders have acquired 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946 over the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

