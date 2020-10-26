Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

TSE OGC opened at C$1.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -17.43. OceanaGold Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.01.

About OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

