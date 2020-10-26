Cormark Comments on Americas Silver Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$6.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

USA opened at C$3.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.51. The stock has a market cap of $424.19 million and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$5.12.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

