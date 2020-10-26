Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Increased by Analyst

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

TBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

