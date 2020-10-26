Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price (up from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.65 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Americas Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $2.76 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.