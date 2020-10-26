Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.