Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Arrow Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AROW. BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

AROW opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $451.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

