Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Boosted by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE AEM opened at $79.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

