BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BJRI. Loop Capital lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ's Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

BJRI opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BJ's Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

