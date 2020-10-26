Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420 over the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

